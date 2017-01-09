In Our View: Legislators Must Unite

A A

hile school funding will be the focus of the legislative session that begins today, plenty of other issues also will be on the docket. And that puts lawmakers in a difficult situation.

From the governor to state executives to county and city officials, there is no shortage of requests for money to fund worthy projects. Which probably makes lawmakers feel a bit like Santa Claus — everybody wants something, everybody has a valid idea, but the bag of goodies is only so large.

Clark County officials, for example, have said they will press lawmakers to fund local transportation projects and a variety of county services and projects. One top priority is to move up funding for improvements to the interchange at Interstate 5 and 179th Street. “That’s absolutely vital to the economic future of unincorporated areas,” Clark County Manager Mark McCauley said. Notably, that I-5 corridor north of the Vancouver city limits is poised for vast growth with the opening this year of the Ilani Casino Resort.

Vancouver officials, meanwhile, would like to expedite funding to improve the interchange at I-5 and Mill Plain Boulevard, funding that is not expected until 2020. City councilors also have expressed concern about lawmakers possibly shifting money from areas such as the public works trust fund in order to help pay for K-12 education throughout the state. Such a shift could leave local jurisdictions shorthanded.

In this regard, Clark County, Vancouver, and other cities in the region are hardly alone. Jurisdictions from Whatcom County to Asotin County will be whispering their wish lists in the ears of lawmakers, hoping to secure funding for pet projects.

With the cacophony of requests, it can be easy to get lost in the noise. As Ron Arp, president of economic development group Identity Clark County, told The Columbian, “We will get out-shouted if we don’t work together.” And that calls for some cooperation and synergy among the area’s nine legislators.

With Clark County comprised mostly of the 17th, 18th, and 49th legislative districts, three state senators and six representatives watch out for the concerns of local residents. The 17th and 18th districts this year elected Republicans to the Legislature, while the 49th is represented by Democrats. But regardless of party affiliation, it is time for local lawmakers to better represent constituents.

Conflict and division have marked the Clark County delegation in recent years, with personality conflicts and ideological differences diminishing its effectiveness. State Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver, often has been at the center of that division, and there is hope that his retirement from the Legislature — Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, is replacing him in the Senate — will allow the delegation to become more cohesive. Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, has noted that the delegation is planning to meet weekly.

Cohesion, of course, does not mean that lawmakers agree on everything. But it does mean that they should identify areas on which they can find common ground and then work together to promote those priorities for the benefit of the community.

Such synergy also is necessary for local governments as the area attempts to move forward on revamping the Interstate 5 corridor. When it comes to the I-5 Bridge, The Columbian has advocated for a new structure that does not have light rail but is capable of supporting it in the future. Lawmakers should adopt this stance and work together to start selling it to fellow legislators. The local delegation must speak as one in order to be heard above the noise.