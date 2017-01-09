Judge lowers bail in I-84 shooting case

A A

The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the ankle by a stranger traveling in another car on Interstate 84 in Portland last month told a judge Monday that her family is still deeply shaken.

Renae Lee said all four of her children are now terrified to go anywhere by car. She asked the judge to do whatever she could to keep defendant Joshua Eric Constantine, 32, locked up so her children don’t have to worry.

But Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey told Lee that she was obligated to lower Constantine’s bail from $282,500 to $50,000 and give him a chance to get out of jail pending trial.

The reasons included, the judge said, that Constantine has no prior criminal history and he has been in a stable relationship with his longtime girlfriend of 13 years. Constantine would need to post 10 percent, or $5,000, of the amount to get out.

A trial date hasn’t yet been set. He is accused of second-degree assault with a firearm, among other charges. If found guilty, he would be sentenced to a minimum five years and 10 months in prison.

Dailey made her ruling after listening to testimony from Constantine’s girlfriend that Constantine couldn’t afford to put up even the $5,000.

A deputy who would supervise Constantine if he can post bail wrote in a report that she thought he wouldn’t pose a threat to the community as long as he’s closely watched and gets mental health treatment immediately.

The judge lowered Constantine’s bail despite the arguments of prosecutor Melissa Marrero that the defendant is an “enormous risk” and that authorities don’t understand what allegedly led him to act out so violently and randomly. Investigators also don’t know the whereabouts of the gun he allegedly used, Marrero said.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, Constantine was swerving in and out of traffic on Interstate 84, tailgating and running cars off the freeway, police said.

Lee had just pulled alongside Constantine’s minivan near Northeast 60th Avenue to get a look at its license plate and her adult passenger was taking cellphone video of Constantine’s driving the moment he allegedly fired off a round, according to court papers filed by the prosecution. Police believe the shooting was spurred by road rage.

Lee told the judge that she heard her 8-year-old scream, “Mommy, he shot me! I’m going to die!”

Three weeks after the shooting, her daughter still can’t wear shoes and is in pain, Lee said.

Lee said although her 4-year-old daughter wasn’t in the car, her 4-year-old wakes up at night screaming that she’s going to be shot. And when she gets into the car, “the first thing she asks is if she’s going to be shot,” Lee said.

Her 7-year-old daughter, Lee said, is constantly watching the drivers around her and “at all times asking me questions … ‘Is that person angry? Do they look upset? Are they going to do something?’ ”

Tina Suarez, who was riding in Lee’s car, told the judge that her daughters, ages 4 and 7, also were in the car and are traumatized.