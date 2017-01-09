Man appears in court in Ridgefield shooting

A A

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the legs during an altercation Saturday at their Ridgefield apartment told police that they had been struggling over the gun and it went off when he pulled it from his waistband, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman, identified in court records as Megan Johnson, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She suffered a shattered right femur and a flesh wound to her left leg, court records show.

Vadim V. Paliy, 27, of Ridgefield appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. He wore a suicide-prevention smock given to inmates who may try to harm themselves with standard jail clothing.

Judge David Gregerson set Paliy’s bail at $200,000, after he declined to address the prosecution’s bail request. He will be arraigned Jan. 20. In the meantime, Paliy is not to have contact with Johnson.

About 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Paliy called 911 from the parking lot of the Ridgefield Police Department to report that he shot Johnson and wanted to turn himself in. He said she was at a residence at 942 N. Simons St., and was still alive when he left, the probable cause affidavit states.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to both the Ridgefield Police Department and the residence. They found Paliy sitting in the parking lot at the station next to a black handgun. Other units located Johnson at the residence suffering wounds to her upper legs. She was transported to a hospital via ambulance, court documents said.

At the hospital, Johnson told officers that she and Paliy were fighting over financial issues. She said he had picked up some guns from police evidence the week prior. The firearms had been seized last year as part of a domestic violence incident and were officially released, the affidavit states.

She said Paliy had one of the firearms on his waist and that during the fight, he punched her in the head numerous times and kicked her in the stomach. He cursed at her, she said, and told her he regretted ever meeting her. He was going to kill her, he said, and at one point, aimed the gun at her head, according to court documents.

Paliy said it would make him happier to kill Johnson’s dog first, she told police, but then he lowered the gun and shot her in the leg. She fell to the floor and was unable to move because of the pain, she said. Her dog, Molly, consoled and stayed with her after Paliy took Johnson’s cellphone so she couldn’t call for help and left, the affidavit said.

Johnson said she was lying helpless for about a half hour. She finally pulled herself up to a bedroom window and yelled for help. A neighbor heard her cries and came to assist her, court records state.

Conflicting accounts

Paliy was taken to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct, where he was interviewed about the incident. He said Johnson was drinking shots of whiskey the night before, and he had gone to sleep on his mattress in the living room, according to the affidavit.

Sometime after they woke up the next day, Johnson came out of her bedroom and was upset that the bottle of whiskey was empty, Paliy said, so she threw it at him, striking him on the knee. They began arguing about Paliy not having a job or helping to pay the bills for the last two months, court documents said.

The fight turned physical, he said, and Johnson hit him. Paliy said he tried to cover himself and ignore it, but it started to hurt so he grabbed her arms to pin her down and she elbowed him in the nose, court records state.

He went to clean up his bloody nose, but the argument continued in the living room. Paliy said his 9 mm Taurus pistol was lying by his bed, and Johnson started to reach for it. He pushed her away from the gun and secured it in his waistband, according to court documents.

Johnson went back to her bedroom, Paliy said, but he followed her and they continued to fight. He said Johnson lunged at him and tried to grab the gun from his waistband so he pushed her onto the bed. Paliy then pulled the gun out of his waistband, and it went off once striking Johnson in the legs, the affidavit said.

Paliy said he tried to help her, but she was screaming. He doesn’t have a cellphone, he said, and didn’t know where her phone was. He grabbed her car keys and drove to the police station a few blocks away. No one was there, however, so he borrowed a man’s cellphone to call for help, court documents state.

Paliy told police he had intended to pull the gun from his waistband to ask Johnson, “Is this what you want?” but it fired before he could say anything. He said the safety must have been off, according to court records.