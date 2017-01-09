Mom, kids rescued after vehicle down embankment

A A

A mother taking her kids to school experienced a close call when she lost control of her minivan on an icy road and ended up down an embankment.

Firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash, reported at the intersection of Northwest 51st Avenue and Northwest 299th Way at 8:45 a.m.

The woman took a turn and hit ice, sending the minivan down an embankment, Clark County Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Dawdy said.

Neither she nor her three children were hurt but they were trapped in the vehicle, Dawdy said.

Crews arrived and extricated the family from the vehicle.