Officials ID woman found dead in trunk

Portland – Authorities have identified a body found inside the trunk of a vehicle last week and said the woman was slain.

KOIN reported the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains to be that of missing Clackamas woman Merrilee B. Cooley, 68. Her cause of death was determined to be homicide. No other details were immediately released.

Cooley was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2016, and her Kia Optima was found Jan. 5 at an apartment complex in Milwaukie, Ore.

The woman’s family said she disappeared under unusual circumstances. Her house was left a mess.