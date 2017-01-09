U.S. forces carry out raid aimed at Islamic State leaders in Syria

A A

AMMAN, Jordan — A team of Army Delta Force commandos carried out a raid in Islamic State-held territories of eastern Syria, killing at least two militants with the extremist group, U.S. officials said Monday.

The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the classified operation, said a special operations team carried out the raid Sunday to kill or capture suspected Islamic State leaders in the city of Deir Ezzor, about 90 miles southeast of the extremist group’s de facto Syrian headquarters in Raqaa.

There were no prisoners taken, the officials said. They did not identify who was killed, or say which Islamic State leaders were targeted in the raid.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters that an unspecified expeditionary task force carried out the mission, which he called “routine” and “successful.”

“It was focused on ISIL leadership,” Davis said, using an acronym for Islamic State. “The U.S., and entire counter-ISIL coalition, will continue to pursue ISIL leaders wherever they are to ensure the security and stability of the region and our homeland.”

Activist groups, including the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the operation had taken place Sunday after 2:30 p.m. local time, when six Apache helicopters flew deep into the desert areas of eastern Syria near the village of Kubar, about 36 miles northwest of Deir Ezzor.