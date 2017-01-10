Battle Ground superintendent to retire at end of school year

A A

Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent Mark Hottowe will retire at the end of the school year, the district announced Tuesday.

Hottowe, who was appointed superintendent in 2014, will be succeeded by Mark Ross, Battle Ground’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Ross’ appointment, which the board approved unanimously Monday, is effective July 1.

Hottowe, 63, always intended to serve only three or four years as superintendent, according to a news release, meaning the district’s board of directors have been considering their options for a successor for several years.

“(Ross) has been working with (Hottowe) for the last couple of years in preparation for a superintendent role due to the fact that (Hottowe) had committed to working with Battle Ground for three to four years,” board member Stephanie McClintock said Monday.

Board members praised Ross’ work in the county’s third-largest school district, where he has overseen curriculum and instruction, professional development for instructors, special education and instructional leadership.

“(Ross) has proven he can do the work and he knows this district and our community,” said Monty Anderson, president of the board of directors. “We expect a smooth and seamless transition as (Hottowe) retires and (Ross) begins his tenure as our new superintendent. We couldn’t be more pleased with his acceptance of our offer.”

Hottowe entered the district in a period of transition, a year after the school board announced a $401,715 buyout of Shonny Bria’s contract after she served for 15 years as the district’s superintendent.

Hottowe’s current contract includes an annual salary of $209,065. Ross’ contract will be negotiated and approved at a later meeting.

Lengthy careers

Both Ross and Hottowe have long histories in education, with Hottowe retiring after 41 years in schools.

Ross began his career in 1982 as a language arts teacher and coach at Camas High School. He also taught in the Issaquah and Renton districts, moving into an administrative role as the assistant principal and dean of students at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Snohomish County.

Ross returned to the region in 2000 where he held administrative roles in the Evergreen, Vancouver and Washougal school districts before moving to Battle Ground in 2014.

“This is a wonderful district,” Ross told the board Monday. “We have great people and a dedicated board, and we will continue in a positive direction.”

Hottowe’s career began teaching Native American students in Neah Bay before moving on to become an assistant principal in the Sumner School District, a principal in the Longview School District, the director of student services and the executive director of supervision and human resources for the Kelso School District, and the superintendent of Ocean Beach School District in Long Beach.

Hottowe has been recognized as a Champion for Children by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Foundation for Healthy Generations. Hottowe also played a key role in the district receiving a $2.5 million federal Project AWARE grant to support student mental health. He’s also overseen the district’s development of a strategic plan, as well as a long-term facilities plan outlining priorities for school buildings.

“We have accomplished many of the goals we established when I was appointed superintendent three years ago,” Hottowe said, according to a district statement. “What we have put in place will continue in years to come, providing the best education for our students.”