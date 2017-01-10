Boys basketball: Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53

A A

It was a night to remember for Spencer Long.

The Columbia River senior netted his 1,000-career point in Tuesday’s game against Hockinson, just the fourth Chieftain in school history to do so.

And it was a special moment for coach and father David Long to share in the team’s eventual 69-53 victory over the Hawks to snap a two-game losing skid and move to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“It was pretty neat,” David Long said of his son’s milestone. “It was a pretty special night.

“He’s been a solid scorer; he can shoot and score. When you think about the scorers and shooters who have gone through this school … it’s pretty astonishing.”

Spencer Long, who finished with 17 points, entered the game at 997 career points. He hit a game-opening 3-pointer as part of 24 first-quarter points for River, which shot a sizzling 69 percent in the first half (16 of 23). David Long said neither nor his son knew of the upcoming milestone until junior-varsity coach Jim Sevall informed David Long before tip-off.

In addition to Spencer Long’s 17 points, Jacob Hjort had a game-high 21 points, Nathan Hockholter added 10 rebounds with his four points.

COLUMBIA RIVER 69, HOCKINSON 53

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 0, Ryder Poverud 2, Canon Racanelli 0, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 7, Matt Gospe 2, Peyton Brammer 12, Ry Paulsen 16, Micah Paulsen 3, Cameron Venema 8, Mason Panfiglio 3. Totals 21 (5) 6-9 53

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 9, Mason Waite 0, Jacob Hjort 21, Evan Dirksen 4, Nathan Hockhalter 4, Nasseen Gutierrez 4, Spencer Long 17, Jack Armstrong 4, Kyle Gomez 0, Spencer Black 6, Nate Snook 0, Nathan Kunz 0. Totals 27 (8) 7-8 69

Hockinson 7 17 18 11–53

Col.River 24 17 12 16–69

JV — Col. River 43, Hockinson 14; C — Col. River 48, Hockinson 38