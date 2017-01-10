Boys basketball: La Center 62, Castle Rock 39

A A

The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back in a Trico League victory.

Jake Wise had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Avery Seter scored 17 points to lead La Center. Hunter Ecklund added 11 points.

Seter made three of La Center’s six 3-pointers.

The Wildcats also were perfect from the free throw line. Wise made his eight attempts.

LA CENTER 62, CASTLE ROCK 39

LA CENTER — Shaydon Amstutz 3, Colby Shaw 0, Jon Eastman 2, Tristen Countryman 0, Jake Wise 18, Joe Bork 4, Avery Seter 17, Jackson Leslie 0, Matt Baher 4, Hunter Ecklund 11, Mason Weaver 3. Totals 23 (6) 10-10 62.

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 10, Bryce DesArmo 13, Skyler King 3, Parker Patching 4, Dakota Golden 7, Josh Belcher 0, Billy Toutai 0, Hunter Jansen 2, Dylan Holborn 0. Totals 13 (7) 6-13 39.

La Center 18 16 17 11–62

Castle Rock 6 10 8 15–39

JV — La Center won.

Wise 8-8.