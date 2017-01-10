Boys basketball: Mark Morris 55, Washougal 42

A A

Reigning 2A GSHL MVP Will Burghardt scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to power the Monarchs to a road victory.

Collin Prangley paced Washougal with 12 points and Carson Adams added 11.

MARK MORRIS 55, WASHOUGAL 42

MARK MORRIS — Fritz 4, Tanner Vaillencourt 6, Masen Baker 2, Connor Strange 4, Tyler Berger 9, Will Burghardt 22, Zach Rismoen 1, Kyle Matthews 5, McNalley 2. Totals 20 (5) 10-20 55

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 5, Collin Prangley 12, Jake Klackner 2, Troy Prince-Butterfield 6, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 11, John Miner 0, Bausch 4, Bailey Deming 2, Nick Oakes 0. Totals 12 (1) 17-27 42

MMorris 18 11 15 11–55

Washougal 9 10 7 16–42

JV — Washougal 61, Mark Morris 51; C — Washougal 57, Mark Morris 43