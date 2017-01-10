Columbia Bank, Pacific Continental to merge

A A

TACOMA – Tacoma’s Columbia Banking System and Eugene, Ore.’s Pacific Continental Corp. announced Monday that the two had agreed to merge in a transaction valued at around $644.1 million.

The combined company will have approximately $12 billion in assets with more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to a joint news release. Pacific has one location in Clark County; Columbia Bank has three.

The deal is set to close in midyear pending shareholder and regulatory approval. After the deal closes, Pacific Continental’s branches will switch to the Columbia name.