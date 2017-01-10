Columbia Bank, Pacific Continental to merge

Published:

 

TACOMA – Tacoma’s Columbia Banking System and Eugene, Ore.’s Pacific Continental Corp. announced Monday that the two had agreed to merge in a transaction valued at around $644.1 million.

The combined company will have approximately $12 billion in assets with more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to a joint news release. Pacific has one location in Clark County; Columbia Bank has three.

The deal is set to close in midyear pending shareholder and regulatory approval. After the deal closes, Pacific Continental’s branches will switch to the Columbia name.
Community guidelines

Blogs

more