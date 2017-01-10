Snow storm packs bigger punch than expected

A A

A winter weather system arrived earlier and stronger than expected Tuesday evening, dropping several inches of snow within a few hours with the potential to bring up to 12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

And while it arrived early, a cold snap means that snow isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“It’s probably not until this weekend when we see things really melt out,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. “This is definitely going to be with us for a couple of days.”

Most school districts in Clark County announced by 10 p.m. Tuesday that they would be closed Wednesday, as did numerous private schools. Updated closure information will be available online at The Columbian’s school closure page.

Light snow began falling in the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area late Tuesday afternoon, according to Neuman. The snowfall picked up about 5:30 p.m. in Clark County and began to accumulate at a rate of just under an inch an hour.

The fast-accumulating snow quickly made a mess of roads, with reports of jackknifed trucks on Interstate 5, stranded buses and numerous traffic accidents.

Neuman said the intensity of the snowfall was likely to increase overnight, with the heaviest snow through about 4 a.m. Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected, with the higher accumulations in western Clark County. Heavier snowfall is possible in some isolated locations.

Snow showers should gradually wind down Wednesday morning and begin to dry out in the afternoon. Skies should clear in the evening, bringing overnight temperatures into the 20s and even the teens in some wind-sheltered areas.

The cold weather will linger until the weekend, with highs either below or barely above freezing and lows in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures won’t climb above freezing until Sunday, according to the weather service.