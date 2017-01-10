Girls basketball: Hockinson 43, Columbia River 30

A A

Grace Russell made her return to action after recovering from an injury, and made the best of her time on the court.

Russell scored 17 points in 17 minutes, leading the Hawks to a 2A GSHL win over the Chieftains. She also had seven rebounds.

Payton Wangler had 14 points and four assists for the Hawks.

Brittany McGuire continued her solid season with eight points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and three assists.

The Hockinson defense picked up 20 steals.

Ellie Furth led Columbia River with 10 points.

HOCKINSON 43, COLUMBIA RIVER 30

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 10, Liz Canton 2, Kate Kraft 6, Erin Baker 0, Katie Kolbe 2, Anna Klundt 0, Jordan Ryan 7, Claire Pardue 1, Emma Fisk 2. Totals 10 (1) 9-15 30.

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 2, Payton Wangler 14, Lauren Ellensohn 2, Grace Russell 17, Brittany McGuire 8, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Trinity Paulsen 0, Calli Garver 0, Julia Zora 0, Willow Klug 0. Totals 16 (4) 7-10 43.

C. River 8 8 5 9–30

Hockinson 11 15 13 4–43

JV — Hockinson 57-21. C — Hockinson 67-35.