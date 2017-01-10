Girls basketball: La Center 72, Castle Rock 34

A A

Taylor Mills scored 30 points and collected 15 rebounds as the Wildcats topped the Rockets.

Castle Rock hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Mills scored 13 points in the third quarter as La Center put the game away.

Whitley Seter had eight rebounds, five assists and two steals to go with her 10 points.

LA CENTER 72, CASTLE ROCK 34

CASTLE ROCK — Nakayla Ehrhorn 14, Megan Keeling 3, Kaylee Cline, Hanna Lair 2, Logann Golden 2, Mackenzie Becker, Rachel Anderson 7, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 4. Totals 13-38 (5) 3-3 34.

LA CENTER — Alyssa McKnight 3, Whitley Seter 10, Molly Edwards 8, Natasha Lewis, Lauryn Powers, Bethany Whitten 2, Madison Rose, Taylor Mills 30, Mia Edwards 6, Taylor Stephens 13 Totals 33-58 (2) 4-10 72.

C. Rock 12 14 6 4–34

La Center 19 17 26 10–72

JV — La Center won.