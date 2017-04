A A

Adele Giles had 14 points and Brandy Pietsch had 11 for the Terriers in a non-league win.

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF 37,

FORT VANCOUVER C-SQUAD 35

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF — Ashantay Truong 8, Adele Giles 14, Salina Lozier 2, Emma McKinney 2, Lexie DiCapua 0, Brandy Pietsch 11, Annie Kvamme 0, Jessane Rogers 0, Kelly Gutierrez 0, Ashley Balcazar 0, Maya Schaut 0, Etasha Stone 0. Totals N/A.

Fort-C 2 11 12 10–35

WSD 10 17 12 8–37