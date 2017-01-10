Girls basketball: Washougal 57, Mark Morris 54

A A

The Panthers started slow, scoring just eight points in the first quarter.

“We’ve had one game and two practices since Dec. 23, so we were a little rusty,” said Washougal coach Brian Oberg. “We jumped on the bus at the last minute.”

Mason Oberg scored 21 for Washougal. She hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

WASHOUGAL 57, MARK MORRIS 54

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford, Mason Oberg 21, Beyonce Bea 9, Toryi Midland 6, Lindsey Thomas 3, Ashley Gibbons 2, Alexis Maniscalco, Emilee Smart, Kaitlyn Reijonen 5, Tianna Barnett5, McKinley Stotts 6,

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson , Kalina Makaiwi 6, Gabby Bennett 0, Madison Early 5, Madison Mosier 11, Kathy Allred 0, Sarah Russell 0, Zsaleh Parvas 12, Alexis Troy 12, Madison Pond 0, Libby Bartleson 8, Kierra Clark 0. Totals 20-46 (6) 11-21 57.

Washougal 8 17 20 12–57

Mark Morris 15 5 12 22–54

JV — Mark Morris 62, Washougal 49