Girls basketball: Woodland 59, Ridgefield 40

A A

Nicole Guthrie grabbed nine rebounds, Audrey Adams had six rebounds and five steals to go with her eight points and McKenna Flanagan had four steals and four assists along with nine points.

“We played a slow, steady, complete game, which we needed with five freshmen out there,” said Woodland coach Glen Flanagan.

WOODLAND 59, RIDGEFIELD 40

RIDGEFIELD –Sarah Jenkins 1, Anna Murphy 6, Devi Dugan 2, Aliesha Ball 4, Kylie Greenwald 20, Kaia Oliver 4, Emma Jenkins, Emi Long, Karli Oliver, Amy Bishop-Smith 3. Totals 11 (6) 12-17 40.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 8, McKenna Flanagan 9, Kaija Olson 5, Kayla Fredricks 8, Payten Foster 7, Kelly Sweyer 2, Dana Glovick 9, Gelina Wakefield, Kaily Christensen 8, Emily Dietrich, Nicole Guthrie 3, Totals 20 (3) 16-25 59.

Ridgefield 4 10 14 12–40

Woodland 12 15 16 16–59

JV — Woodland won.