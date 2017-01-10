High school scoreboard 1/11

A A

WEDNESDAY’ S SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Union at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas at Battle Ground, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Evergreen, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Kelso at Prairie, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Skyview at Camas, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long, Woodland, Fort Vancouver at Columbia River, 6 p.m.

Washougal, Hockinson, Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at La Center, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Kelso vs. Camas, 3:45 p.m. at Lacamas Swim and Sport

Evergreen, Heritage, Mountain View, Union, R.A. Long at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BOWLING

Skyview vs. Mountain View, 3:15 p.m. at Big Al’s

Union vs. Battle Ground, 3:15 p.m. at Tiger Bowl

Heritage vs. Camas, 3;15 p.m. at Big Al’s

Evergreen vs. Fort Vancouver, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

R.A. Long vs. Hudson’s Bay, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

Kelso vs. Columbia River, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

Prairie vs. Mark Morris, 3:15 p.m. at Triangle Bowl

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

W L

Mark Morris (8-3) 4 0

Ridgefield (6-5) 3 1

Woodland (7-4) 3 2

Columbia River (8-5) 3 2

Washougal (3-8) 1 3

R.A. Long (5-5) 1 3

Hockinson (3-9) 0 4

COLUMBIA RIVER 69, HOCKINSON 53

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 0, Ryder Poverud 2, Canon Racanelli 0, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 7, Matt Gospe 2, Peyton Brammer 12, Ry Paulsen 16, Micah Paulsen 3, Cameron Venema 8, Mason Panfiglio 3. Totals 21 (5) 6-9 53

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 9, Mason Waite 0, Jacob Hjort 21, Evan Dirksen 4, Nathan Hockhalter 4, Nasseen Gutierrez 4, Spencer Long 17, Jack Armstrong 4, Kyle Gomez 0, Spencer Black 6, Nate Snook 0, Nathan Kunz 0. Totals 27 (8) 7-8 69

Hockinson 7 17 18 11—53

Col.River 24 17 12 16—69

JV — Col. River 43, Hockinson 14; C — Col. River 48, Hockinson 38

MARK MORRIS 55, WASHOUGAL 42

MARK MORRIS — Fritz 4, Tanner Vaillencourt 6, Masen Baker 2, Connor Strange 4, Tyler Berger 9, Will Burghardt 22, Zach Rismoen 1, Kyle Matthews 5, McNalley 2. Totals 20 (5) 10-20 55

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 5, Collin Prangley 12, Jake Klackner 2, Troy Prince-Butterfield 6, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 11, John Miner 0, Bausch 4, Bailey Deming 2, Nick Oakes 0. Totals 12 (1) 17-27 42

MMorris 18 11 15 11—55

Washougal 9 10 7 16—42

JV — Washougal 61, Mark Morris 51; C — Washougal 57, Mark Morris 43

1A TRICO LEAGUE

LA CENTER 62, CASTLE ROCK 39

LA CENTER — Shaydon Amstutz 3, Colby Shaw 0, Jon Eastman 2, Tristen Countryman 0, Jake Wise 18, Joe Bork 4, Avery Seter 17, Jackson Leslie 0, Matt Baher 4, Hunter Ecklund 11, Mason Weaver 3. Totals 23 (6) 10-10 62.

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 10, Bryce DesArmo 13, Skyler King 3, Parker Patching 4, Dakota Golden 7, Josh Belcher 0, Billy Toutai 0, Hunter Jansen 2, Dylan Holborn 0. Totals 13 (7) 6-13 39.

La Center 18 16 17 11—62

Castle Rock 6 10 8 15—39

JV — La Center won.

NON-LEAGUE

FIRM FOUNDATION 48,

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF 31

FIRM FOUNDATION — Colton Close 0, Mike Olson 0, Kaden Richter 4, Michael Clarke 0, Trayton Maunu 3, Andrew Rommel 15, Daniel Kogler 20, August Helmes 6. Totals 18 (6) 6-11 48

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF (0-5) — Cristian Martinez-White 7, Ricardo Pineda 0, Juan Guayton-Arroyo 0, Taylor Payne 8, John Smart 0, Josh Marvel 0, Wylee Rogers 6, Osvaldo Cruz 0, Bladi Tuburcio 10, Kyle Culmer 0, Adam Arntzen 0, Ramon Varaja 0.

Firm 7 8 18 15—48

WSD 6 7 13 5—31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

W L

Washougal (6-3) 4 0

Mark Morris (5-4) 2 1

Columbia River (7-6) 3 2

Hockinson (7-5) 2 2

Woodland (7-5) 2 2

Ridgefield (6-6) 1 3

R.A. Long (2-8) 0 4

HOCKINSON 43, COLUMBIA RIVER 30

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 10, Liz Canton 2, Kate Kraft 6, Erin Baker 0, Katie Kolbe 2, Anna Klundt 0, Jordan Ryan 7, Claire Pardue 1, Emma Fisk 2. Totals 10 (1) 9-15 30.

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 2, Payton Wangler 14, Lauren Ellensohn 2, Grace Russell 17, Brittany McGuire 8, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Trinity Paulsen 0, Calli Garver 0, Julia Zora 0, Willow Klug 0. Totals 16 (4) 7-10 43.

C. River 8 8 5 9—30

Hockinson 11 15 13 4—43

WASHOUGAL 57, MARK MORRIS 54

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford, Mason Oberg 21, Beyonce Bea 9, Toryi Midland 6, Lindsey Thomas 3, Ashley Gibbons 2, Alexis Maniscalco, Emilee Smart, Kaitlyn Reijonen 5, Tianna Barnett5, McKinley Stotts 6,

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson , Kalina Makaiwi 6, Gabby Bennett 0, Madison Early 5, Madison Mosier 11, Kathy Allred 0, Sarah Russell 0, Zsaleh Parvas 12, Alexis Troy 12, Madison Pond 0, Libby Bartleson 8, Kierra Clark 0. Totals 20-46 (6) 11-21 57.

Washougal 8 17 20 12—57

Mark Morris 15 5 12 22—54

JV — Mark Morris 62, Washougal 49

WOODLAND 59, RIDGEFIELD 40

RIDGEFIELD —Sarah Jenkins 1, Anna Murphy 6, Devi Dugan 2, Aliesha Ball 4, Kylie Greenwald 20, Kaia Oliver 4, Emma Jenkins, Emi Long, Karli Oliver, Amy Bishop-Smith 3. Totals 11 (6) 12-17 40.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 8, McKenna Flanagan 9, Kaija Olson 5, Kayla Fredricks 8, Payten Foster 7, Kelly Sweyer 2, Dana Glovick 9, Gelina Wakefield, Kaily Christensen 8, Emily Dietrich, Nicole Guthrie 3, Totals 20 (3) 16-25 59.

Ridgefield 4 10 14 12—40

Woodland 12 15 16 16—59

JV — Woodland won.

1A TRICO LEAGUE

W L

La Center (11-0) 3 0

Seton Catholic (7-1) 2 0

Columbia-WSalm. (3-5) 1 1

Castle Rock (3-9) 1 2

Stevenson (4-6) 0 2

King’s Way Chr. (3-5) 0 2

LA CENTER 72, CASTLE ROCK 34

CASTLE ROCK — Nakayla Ehrhorn 14, Megan Keeling 3, Kaylee Cline, Hanna Lair 2, Logann Golden 2, Mackenzie Becker, Rachel Anderson 7, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 4. Totals 13-38 (5) 3-3 34.

LA CENTER — Alyssa McKnight 3, Whitley Seter 10, Molly Edwards 8, Natasha Lewis, Lauryn Powers, Bethany Whitten 2, Madison Rose, Taylor Mills 30, Mia Edwards 6, Taylor Stephens 13 Totals 33-58 (2) 4-10 72.

C. Rock 12 14 6 4—34

La Center 19 17 26 10—72

JV — La Center won.

NON-LEAGUE

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF 37,

FORT VANCOUVER C-SQUAD 35

WASHINGTON SCHOOL FOR DEAF — Ashantay Truong 8, Adele Giles 14, Salina Lozier 2, Emma McKinney 2, Lexie DiCapua 0, Brandy Pietsch 11, Annie Kvamme 0, Jessane Rogers 0, Kelly Gutierrez 0, Ashley Balcazar 0, Maya Schaut 0, Etasha Stone 0. Totals N/A.

Fort-C 2 11 12 10—35

WSD 10 17 12 8—37

WRESTLING

UNION 38, CAMAS 33

106 — Brandon Esperto (U) p. Matthew Pershing, 0:23; 113 — Aaron Avery (U) d. Grant Bane, 5–2; 120 — Ethan Rotondo (U) md. Jack Latimer, 9–1; 126 — Vitaliy Manolov (U) d. Michael Strictland, 2–0; 132 — Tanner Craig (C) d. Noah Talavera, 6–4; 138 — Quentin Adams (C) p. Justin Durrett, 5:08; 145 — Danny Snediker (U) p. Gideon Malychewski, 4:22; 152 — JJ Talavera (U) p. Isaac Duncan, 1:27; 160 — Six Buck (U) md. Jordan Decker, 14–2; 170 — Tommy Strassenberg (U) p. Colby Stoker, 1:10; 182 — Samuel Malychewski (C) p. Josh Joo, 2:34; 195 — Tanner Howington (C) b. Forfeit; 220 — Luke Pipkin (C) p. Dumitru Salagor, 2:35; 285 — Dylan Ingram (C) p. Mason Lux, 1:37

BOYS SWIMMING

AT PROPSTRA AQUATIC

Team scores — Skyview 123, Woodland 7; Skyview 100, Washougal 47; Fort Vancouver 26, Woodland 12; Camas 140, Fort Vancouver 10; Camas 130, Skyview 40; Washougal 56, Fort Vancouver 24

200 medley relay — 1. Camas 1:41.59; 200 freestyle — 1. Eric Wu (Camas) 1:49.33; 2. Jeff Fadlovich (Camas), 1:55.58); 200 individual medley — 1. Isaah Ross (Washougal) 2:08.91; 2. Austin Fogel (Camas), 2:10.68; 50 freestyle — 1. Tom Utas (Camas), 21.94), 2. Daniel Brown (Washougal), 24.39; 100 butterfly — 1. Christopher Xia (Camas), 55.71; Liam Johnson (Skyview), 1:02.75); 100 freestyle — 1. ERic Wu (Camas), 49.36; 2. Mark Kim (Camas), 50.29; 500 freestyle — 1. Isaah Ross (Washougal 5:06.19; 2. Austin Fogel (Camas), 5:20.38; 200 free relay — 1. Camas 1:31.28; 100 backstroke — 1. Jeff Fadlovich (Camas) 59.62; 2. Sullivan Carrick (Camas), 1:18:11; 100 breaststroke — 1. Thom Utas (Camas) 1:02.42; 2. Kai Johnson (Skyview), 1:04.89; 400 free relay — 1. Camas 3:24.

At Clark County YMCA

Team scores — Prairie 72, R.A. Long 64; Mark Morris 136, Prairie 29; Hockinson 109, R.A. Long 45; Mark Morris 118, Hockinson 51; Battle Ground 114, R.A. Long 44; Mark Morris 125, Battle Ground 42

200 medley relay — 1. Mark Morris ‘A’ 1:48.22; Hockinson ‘A’ 1:52.90; 200 freestyle — 1. Evan Oja (Hockinson), 2:05.12; 2. Sammy Morris (Hockinson), 2:08.21; 200 individual medley — 1. Joseph Dodd (Hockinson) 2:13.50; 2. Kodee Soetamin (MM) 2:21.36; 50 freestyle — 1. Brian Franklin (MM), 23.84; 2. Seth Colpitts (BG), 24.47; 100 butterfly — 1. Joseph Dodd (Hockinson), 58.47; 2. Brian Franklin (MM), 1:03.12; 100 freestyle — 1. George Johnson (MM), 54.01; 2. Tanner Drinnon (MM), 55.52; 500 freestyle — 1. Connor Anglin (MM), 5:42.57; 2. Cody Schreier (MM), 5:53.36; 200 free relay — 1. Battle Ground ‘A’ 1:46.54; 2. MM ‘A’ 1:42.63; 100 backstroke — 1. Cody Schreier (MM), 1:00.12; 2. Andrew MacDonnell (MM), 1:07.32; 100 breaststroke — 1. Dawson Dang (MM), 1:14.54; 2. Connor Anglin (MM), 1:16.75; 400 free relay — 1. MM ‘A’ 3:34.93; Hockinson ‘A’ 3:35.37.

GIRLS BOWLING

UNION 1588, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1224

At Big Al’s

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mo Mullally 99-99; Emily Lapp 87-107; Kate Rand 98-123; Sierrah Kienitz 94-91; Lavien Johnson 109-113; Baker games 112-92

UNION — Emma Suzuki 155-138; Olivia Shoup 100-83; Emma Riggins 139-111; Halee Vinyard; Isabel Reed 130-162; Baker games 147-127

SKYVIEW 1795, CAMAS 1700

At Big Al’s

SKYVIEW — Tiffany Tucker 157-181, Athena Mantalas 112-179, Nicole Hayes 152-122, Calista Schaffer 166-141, Mikayla Hahn 154-145. Baker games 138-148.

CAMAS — Ashley Gertz 142-106, Gabby Treloar 99-106, Jayden Grubbs 170-135, Kaeli Daniels 111-104, Shelby Chartrand 244-222. Baker games 106-155.

JV — Camas 1271-1066.

EVERGREEN 1978, KELSO 1795

At Big Al’s

EVERGREEN — Jessica Dufrain 194-191; Hailey Dehaven, 160-112; Dakota O’Neil, 102-162; Lexi Henderson 160-174; Shannon Bliquez, 183-203. 170-167

KELSO — Kaylee Price 153-148; Jenna Muyer, 131-132; Madi Sears, 168-140; Kendra Sears, 128-158; Sarra Suladey, 147-161. Baker games 184-145

FORT VANC. 1934, M. MORRIS 1808

PRAIRIE 2059, HUDSON’S BAY 1940

HUDSON’S BAY 1940, M. MORRIS 1808

At Crosley Lanes

PRAIRIE — Amber Sparks 162-202, Tia Fisher 172-169, Bella Ogle 203-151, Hannah Kerrigan 136-131, Madi Bash 165-209. Baker games 189-170.

HUDSON’S BAY — Shaylie Westmorland 179-172, Erica Morley 132-127, Halie Martin 163-148, Michayla Garden 195-171, Reagan Lorey 192-139. Baker games 184-138.

FORT VANCOUVER — Maddi Durr 244-159, Katie Campbell 135-168, Jessica Tofte 118-164, Meri Broom 173-142, Bailey Peters 145-179. Baker games 148-159.

MARK MORRIS — Gaby Ramirez 151-123, Alexa Mejia 161-91, Myriah Mitchell 137-119, Ady Allen 197-159, Brooklyn Boudreux 186-183. Baker games 164-137.

JV — Hudson’s Bay d. Prairie 1292-860.

JV — Hudson’s Bay d. Mark Morris 1292-1088.

JV — Fort d. Mark Morris 1479-1088.

C — Mark Morris d. Hudson’s Bay 1158-859.