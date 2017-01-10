Holiday Twinkies, Palmer Candy treats recalled

A A

Chicago – Some holiday Twinkies and Palmer Candy treats have been recalled because they may contain a milk powder contaminated with salmonella.

Twinkies maker Hostess Brands said it is recalling Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies, sold in boxes of nine at retailers across the U.S. The recall doesn’t include any other Hostess products.

Palmer Candy is recalling a number of its products, including some varieties of candy bark and candy-covered pretzels. Most recalled candy was sold under the Palmer brand, but the company also is recalling some under the Public, Trail’s End and Bakery Delights brand names.