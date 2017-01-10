Kidnapped woman killed in crash may have also been stabbed

A A

ONTARIO, Ore. — Authorities say a woman who died in a head-on crash following her reported abduction may have also been stabbed.

Ontario police say a kidnapping suspect fled from a convenience store Monday in a Dodge pickup. A caller said a woman in the pickup was being kidnapped and stabbed.

During the ensuing police chase, the pickup collided with an SUV, killing the woman and the SUV driver.

The suspect driving the Dodge, Anthony Montwheeler of Nampa, Idaho, survived with serious injuries.

Ontario Police Chief Cal Kunz says Montwheeler knew the kidnapped woman, but declined to say how. The woman’s car was found abandoned in the middle of a street in Weiser, Idaho.

Montwheeler was convicted of theft in 2012 and sentenced to two years in prison. The Oregonian reported at the time (https://is.gd/66zAb4 ) that he owned a scrap-metal company and underpaid an elderly couple by more than $10,000.