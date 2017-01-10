Marble Mountain Sno-Park inaccessible

A A

COUGAR — Marble Mountain Sno-Park on the south side of Mount St. Helens is inaccessible due to vandalism and mechanical failure of snow-plowing equipment, the U.S. Forest Service announced today.

There is no snow removal on Gifford Pinchot National Forest road No. 83 beyond its junction with road No. 81 at Cougar Sno-Park.

Winter recreationists are urged to not travel on road No. 83 due to the snow forecast for tonight and Wednesday.

Repair of the equipment is under way. The snow removal contractor hopes to resume plowing before the weekend.

For updates, call the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument at 360-449-7800 or check the Gifford Pinchot website at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/giffordpinchot/alerts-notices/?aid=38660.