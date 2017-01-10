New name, location for Musical Beginnings

A A

Performing arts center Musical Beginnings is about to get a new beginning of its own.

The center renamed itself to The Vancouver Music Academy and will host a “grand-reopening” from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at its new space at 5500 N.E. 109th Court, Suite A.

The event will include food, performances and a meet-and-greet with instructors. Mayor Tim Leavitt will cut a ceremonial ribbon.

The new, larger location will afford more classrooms and expanded courses, with new classes in songwriting and an expanded art curriculum, the center said in a statement.

Musical Beginnings opened in 1997 offering private lessons in music, drama, and art. Today its enrollment includes 500 students.

For more information, call the center at 360-882-0501.