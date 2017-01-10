Port of Vancouver narrows CEO search to three finalists

A A

Public meeting • What: Port of Vancouver CEO candidate open house. • When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. • Where: Port of Vancouver offices, 3103 N.W. Lower River Road.

The Port of Vancouver has narrowed its search for a permanent CEO to three final candidates, including the acting chief executive.

Edward Galligan, Arthur Scheunemann and Julianna Marler will interview with a panel of stakeholders from the port and the community at an open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 19 at the port’s offices, 3103 N.W. Lower River Road.

Each candidate’s résumé includes experience in the private and public sectors.

Galligan, whose career includes two decades in telecommunications, currently leads the Port of Olympia. His experience includes 15 years at the Port of Portland.

Scheunemann was most recently a consultant and an executive with Northwest Container Services, a provider of marine logistics services. He is the former president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Seattle & King County and served in management at the state Department of Agriculture.

Marler has acted as interim CEO since the departure of Todd Coleman last May. She joined the Port of Vancouver in 2008 and rose to chief financial officer in 2012. Her work experience includes nine years with the city of Vancouver.

“Her diverse professional background includes logistics, sales, procurement and contracts, and leadership in finance and administration,” the port said.

The three candidates beat out a field of nearly 80 applicants, port officials said. Candidates were selected with some outside help after port officials — with urging from a group of citizens — voted in October to bring in a third party to aid the hiring process.

The port contracted Larry Boone, of Seattle-based Jones Strategic, to help assess candidates. Port spokesperson Abbi Russell said Boone sat in on interviews for the final eight candidates and provided feedback to the staff committee in charge of hiring.

After the Jan. 19 open house, the port’s board of commissioners will meet during a special executive session Jan. 20, though no decisions will be made at that time, the port said. The state’s open meetings law allows government boards to meet in private to evaluate the candidates’ qualifications.

Commissioners will discuss the candidates again at a public meeting scheduled for Jan. 24 and may take a vote. The port said it hopes to fill the position by March.