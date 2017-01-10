Trump asks skeptic Kennedy to probe vaccine safety

A A

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is reviving long debunked attempts to link vaccines to autism, meeting with a vocal skeptic to discuss chairing a commission on vaccination safety — a move that alarmed child health experts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, and told reporters that he had agreed to lead the effort, whatever form it takes.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it,” Kennedy said, adding that “we ought to be debating the science.”

To pediatricians, there’s nothing left to debate.

“Vaccines have been part of the fabric of our society for decades and are the most significant medical innovation of our time,” Drs. Fernando Stein and Karen Remley of the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday.

Scientists have ruled out a link between vaccines and autism. But Kennedy, the son of the late U.S. attorney general and senator, has long argued that vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal may cause autism, and has advocated for parents to more easily opt out of childhood vaccinations.

Trump also has voiced vaccine skepticism, on Twitter and during one of the primary debates when he said that autism has gotten “totally out of control.” In that debate he went on to say, “I am totally in favor of vaccines, but I want smaller doses over a longer period of time.”

A Trump spokeswoman said late Tuesday that while he “enjoyed” his conversation with Kennedy, he had not yet commissioned a panel.

“The president-elect is exploring the possibility of forming a commission on autism, which affects so many families; however no decisions have been made at this time,” Hope Hicks said.

Those are views unsupported by scientific evidence and dismissed as conspiracy theory by experts who find their revival alarming.