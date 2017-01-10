Vancouver brothers injured in fatal Interstate 90 crash

A A

Two Vancouver brothers are recovering in a Seattle hospital after they were injured in a fatal crash Saturday on their way back to Washington State University.

John Crawford, 18, and Justin Crawford, 21, were passengers in a 1996 Ford Explorer traveling on Interstate 90 about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Explorer, driven by 21-year-old Andrew Hammond of Bremerton, failed to slow and crashed into a 2015 Chrysler 200 that had slowed for another crash about 5 miles east of Cle Elum, state patrol reported.

The Explorer rolled and came to rest on its driver’s side in the roadway, troopers reported. A 2009 GMC Sierra pickup and utility trailer then crashed into the roof of the Explorer, according to state patrol.

Another passenger in the Explorer, Dashell Mortell, 19, of Bainbridge Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, state patrol said.

Hammond, Justin Crawford and another passenger, 19-year-old Morgan Chanlin of Bremerton, were all taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg. Chanlin was discharged but Hammond and the Crawfords were transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

John Crawford was listed as in serious condition Monday afternoon, according to the hospital. Justin Crawford and Hammond were listed as in satisfactory condition.

All five occupants of the Explorer were WSU students, according to the Daily Evergreen. Justin and John Crawford both graduated from Hockinson High School, according to the school district.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The state patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

A donation account has been set up for the family of the Crawford brothers. Those wishing to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/2f-john-and-justin-crawford-fund.