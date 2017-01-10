Vancouver woman arrested in Oregon mail theft case

A A

A Vancouver woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing mail from more than 90 people in Oregon.

A woman in Cornelius, Ore. called 911 at about 2 p.m. Monday and reported that she saw a suspicious woman stealing her neighbor’s mail, according to the Washington County, Ore. Sheriff’s Office.

The call taker described the woman and her minivan and deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested 42-year-old Larisa Valery Yerygin from Vancouver, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located mail belonging to 93 people and 42 different addresses in Cornelius and Aloha.

Yerygin was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, a class C felony in Oregon and could be prosecuted in federal court.