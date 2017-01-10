Vital Statistics

A A

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

Jolma, Karen Ann and Gordon Glenn.

Watts, Burnell S. and Lisa M. Respondent’s name changed to Stanford.

Goodreau, Betty Ann and Richard Duke. Petitioner’s name changed to Cunningham.

Sfetku, Lisa and Curtis.

Clam, Steven H. and Cynthia A.

Stormoen, Monica S. and Scott A. Petitioner’s name changed to Chase.

Fox, Chais and Melissa Marie.

Harlan Granmo, Stefan Hans and Amber Valerie. Petitioner’s name changed to Granmo. Respondent’s name changed to Harlan.

Hoag, Nancy Jean and George Jackson.

PETITIONS FILED

Overson, Ellen Jean and Jim J.

Griffith, Samantha Eden and Sonnenberg, Jason Eric.

PETITION FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Zern, Kendra and Sean.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED JAN. 6

Robinson, Teresa Louise, 58, St. Helens, Ore., and Wilson, Gerald Gordon, 68, St. Helens, Ore.

Clark, Patrick Bernard, 48, Vancouver, and Northcutt, Michelle Dawn, 41, Vancouver.

Dodd, Robin Earl, 65, Washougal, and Crayne, Vickie Ann, 60, Gresham, Ore.

Patison, Barbara Kathleen, 62, Vancouver, and Rigney, Willie Jr., 68, Vancouver.

Leja, Jacqualine Ranee, 28, Vancouver, and Cobler, Albert Lue, 31, Vancouver.

Edgerton, Kristen Marie, 19, Vancouver, and Bridger, Corey Steven, 19, Vancouver.

Juarez Garcia, Soledad Petra, 29, Vancouver, and Neri, Heinne Ginnette Marin, 32, Vancouver.

Halberg, Derek Scott, 19, Battle Ground, and Lindberg, Arlene Marie, 17, Yacolt.

Court sentencings

The Columbian's policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk's Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court.

SUPERIOR

Wells, Michael Frederick, 44, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, Connell, 24 months, possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to deliver. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Osborn, Richard Preston, 19, 11021 S.E. 17th St., 30 days, possession of marijuana. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Brush, Daniel Christopher, 41, transient, 13 months, failure to register as sex offender. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Jurgens, John James, 34, 11414 N.E. 72nd Ave., 29 months, residential burglary, theft-3. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Jainese, Wilson Joseph, 57, Talkena, Alaska, 48 days, taking a vehicle without permission-2. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Rodriguez, Efrain Marcos III, 27, 2215 Carlson Road, 90 days, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

MacRae, Reginald Hansen, 43, 2900 N.W. Alpine Lane, Camas, 60 days, attempting to elude police vehicle. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Sarafinchan, Andrey, 24, transient, 60 days, forgery, 2 counts identity theft-2. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Klinko, Adam P., 25, 132 Jemtegaard Road, Washougal, 30 days, criminal impersonation-1, obstructing a law enforcement officer. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Banning, Michael Allen, 27, Kelso, 45 days, possession of heroin. (Vanderwood, Jan. 5).

Mijares, Alan Oliva, 35, 2011 Brandt Road, 16 days, criminal impersonation-1. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Oliver, Perry Michael, 31, 17020 N.E. Second St., 45 days, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Neal, Tiffany Lynn, 28, 200 N.W. 98th St., 14 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).

Hallam, Isaac Sumner, 44, Eugene, Ore., 14 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Jan. 4).