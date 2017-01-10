WorkSource to present trades forum Jan. 17

A A

Vancouver – WorkSource Southwest Washington invites those interested in entering the skilled trades to a free information session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at its offices at 204 S.E. Stonemill Drive, Suite 215.

Labor union representatives will be available to discuss opportunities in concrete, demolition, masonry, pipe laying and scaffolding, and information about apprenticeships will also be offered. Attendees should be at least 18 years old with a 10th-grade education and a valid driver’s license.

For more information, contact John LeMarte at jlemarte@esd.wa.gov or call 360-735-5060.