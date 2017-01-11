5 displaced, house destroyed in fire north of Washougal

A A

Five people were displaced after a house north of Washougal was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

Crews from East County Fire & Rescue were called to the house, 30214 N.E. 10th St., just after 5:30 a.m. today, the agency reported.

Arriving firefighters found a single-story house fully involved in fire and five residents standing outside.

The significant snow and a lack of hydrants in the area hampered firefighters’ efforts to stop the blaze, but were able to spray the fire with water and control the blaze, the fire agency reported.

Residents were not injured and were sheltered at a neighbor’s residence. Volunteers from the American Red Cross were called to assist the displaced residents.

The house is considered a total loss, the fire agency said.

Camas-Washougal Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Department and Clark County Fire District 3 assisted at the scene.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.