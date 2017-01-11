Attic fire damages east Vancouver residence

A A

Firefighters quickly put out an attic fire that damaged an east Vancouver house Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a ranch-style house at 14116 N.E. 28th St. at about 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find residents outside trying to spray the flames with a garden hose, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Kevin Stromberg said.

Firefighters went into the house and aggressively attacked the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, Stromberg said.

Damage was contained to the area of the attic around the chimney, Stromberg said.

Residents refused help from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.