Camden: Keeping an eye on Legislature difficult, but not impossible

Lawmakers and other denizens of the state capital have flocked to Olympia, and clearly some are up to rhetorical standards of the session. And some, not so much.

At a hearing of the Education Funding Task Force last week, the normally loquacious Tim Eyman, as one would expect, warned of any tax increases that would come from a change to the state’s property tax levy system.

For several years, lawmakers have been kicking around a way to raise the state property tax rate and lower the local school district rate to send more state money to the schools.

This so-called levy swap means that some property owners will pay more in taxes and some will pay less, and the winners and losers usually depend on who is doing the kicking. Eyman was against any such swap.

“Biblically, that’s called robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Eyman told the task force.

Spin Control checked several versions of the Bible, from Douay and King James to New Revised Standard, but couldn’t find that reference in any of them. Maybe Eyman has it in a special New Testament version of the Acts of the Apostles.

For several years, Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler has described himself as a “glass half full” sort of person.

During the Associated Press Legislative Preview, his Democratic counterpart, Minority Leader Sharon Nelson jabbed him a bit for overuse: “For the last three years I’ve heard that we have a glass half full. It’s time to fill the glass.”

President-elect Donald Trump was an easy target for his use of social media.

House Speaker Frank Chopp said it was difficult to come up with a contingency plan for the loss of the Affordable Care Act because it’s unclear what Congress will do. “Part of the problem is not knowing what the federal government will do from minute to minute or tweet to tweet.”

Asked about his concerns about the incoming Trump administration, Gov. Jay Inslee said he didn’t really have time to list them all because he had to get sworn in next week.

“I’ll just mention one that’s a concern,” he said. “The president-elect is in a tweet war with our intelligence services that have reached an unanimous decision about Russian hacking.”

Legislature watch

Keeping an eye on the Legislature, which can feature competing floor sessions or dawn-to-dusk committee hearings, can be challenging.

Difficult, but not impossible. The internet and other technology make it easier than a generation ago, both for reporters in Olympia and for readers at home. Here are a few tricks of the trade used by the capital press corps:

Catch it live. Even from Spokane you can watch many floor debates and some committee meetings live, either on the cable television feed for TVW or on its website, tvw.org. When both houses are involved in floor action, the one that’s not on cable television is being carried on the website.

Legislative committees are expected to expand the chances to offer remote testimony, saving interested citizens the trip across a mountain pass or the cost of a plane ticket.

Use the state resources. You pay for them, so get your money’s worth. The Legislature’s website, leg.wa.gov, offers a wealth of information beyond phone numbers and addresses for lawmakers. The home page has a link on the left side for the bill information page, which is great for tracking legislation.

To get daily and weekly lists of hearings, click on “Sign Up for Updates” from the Legislature’s home page. The lists also show which sessions are expected to be broadcast live.

To find out how much money is being spent and where it goes, use the site maintained by the Legislative Evaluation and Accountability Program at leap.leg.wa.gov. It shows the current budgets for state operations, capital projects and transportation, as well as past budgets dating to 1979.

Jim Camden is a columnist with the Spokesman-Review in Spokane. Email: jimc@spokesman.com.