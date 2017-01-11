Churches open shelters, warming centers in snowy weather

A A

Churches and other facilities operating overflow shelters and warming centers for the homeless are still opening today.

The Rev. Jessie Smith at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Washougal got snowed in last night with clients at the church’s overnight warming shelter. A handful of people who are part of the church’s car-camping program can stay inside the church during severe weather.

“We’ve watched lots of movies,” Smith said.

She said the church opened its warming center for a week, closed on Monday, and then reopened it Tuesday night. A volunteer couldn’t get to the church Tuesday night to change shifts with her.

Vancouver Housing Authority offered to open what used to be the Rise & Stars Community Center. While the community center hasn’t been in operation for a while and will be torn down to make way for an apartment complex, the building still has heat and electricity, said Peggy Sheehan, manager of Vancouver’s community development program. It hasn’t been used as a warming center before.

The community center is located at 500 Omaha Way, just off Andresen Road, within Skyline Crest, a 20-acre subsidized housing community in the Vancouver Heights neighborhood.

At least 30 people may be able to stay there today. It hinges on whether people call the Council for the Homeless, seeking shelter, said Amy Reynolds, deputy director of Share. Those in need of shelter should call 360-695-9677.

Living Hope Church is opening an overnight warming center at its chapel, located at 2533 N.E. Andresen Road. It’ll be open 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The church offices are closed.

The day center and overnight warming center at Friends of the Carpenter are open today. The facility manager lives nearby and was able to get the driveway and walkway cleared, said Tom Iberle, who heads the nonprofit.

“People are managing and staying warm,” Iberle said. “They’re doing OK.”

Sixteen people stayed at the facility last night and another full house is expected tonight. Iberle said vehicles are stuck on the West Fourth Plain Boulevard overpass that leads to Friends of the Carpenter.

The overnight Winter Hospitality Overflow shelters at St. Andrew Lutheran Church will still open today, but all other church activities are canceled. St. Paul Lutheran Church’s shelter will open as well.

Regular permanent shelters operated by Share have been consistently full and opening extra spaces during extreme weather.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.