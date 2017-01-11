Crews dig Clark County roads out after storm

A A

Snow plow drivers had their work cut out for them Wednesday, digging Clark County’s roads and highways out of one of the biggest snowstorms in recent memory.

Local and state road crews worked over night and into Wednesday, clearing highways, arterial roads and other major roads. Side streets were largely left untouched, leaving residents to contend with a half foot of snow or more.

Transportation officials are urging people to stay home, unless travel is necessary.

“If they really need to hit the roads, they need to know what they’re getting themselves into. This is a snowfall this area hasn’t seen in a long time,” said Washington State Department of Transportation spokesman Bart Treece.

Drivers should be aware of road conditions, confident their vehicles can handle the weather and able to drive in snowy, slick circumstances.

Treece said during a large storm, WSDOT’s works to keep the roads open and passable — with the ultimate goal to get them bare and wet. If drivers see one of the 10 plows working in Clark County, give them room to plow.

WSDOT crews primarily focused on Interstate 5, Interstate 205 and state Highway 14. Treece said there were reports of some abandoned vehicles along highway ramps, but none blocking lanes.

Jim Mize, Clark County Public Works spokesman, said in a news release that areas between Hazel Dell and Ridgefield had some of the largest accumulations, with up to a foot of snow, and even deeper drifts in some areas. He also said the county won’t be plowing residential streets.

Mize said county public works had nearly 30 pieces of equipment working roads; most were plows, though others responded to snow-related issues such as fallen trees.

Loretta Callahan, spokeswoman for Vancouver Public Works, said crews are working to ensure major streets that connect to emergency services, as well as overpasses, hilly streets and city-owned bridges are cleared.

“We have a pretty lean crew with a great strategy in terms of covering the city,” she said. “But as a result, we don’t plow or de-ice side streets or residential areas.”

Side streets aren’t plowed, she said, because of cars parked along curbs, driveways that could be blocked and street narrowness. However, she said crews will access them in case of an emergency.

The city of Vancouver is also getting a lot of calls about downed tree limbs, and public works is trying to clear them. But if they’ve hit power lines, crews have to wait for Clark Public Utilities to deactivate them first.

Drivers can see Vancouver-area highway conditions at: http://bit.ly/2jEQm8r

The city of Vancouver public works is updating severe weather conditions at: http://bit.ly/2idSALy

Clark County has updates on road conditions at: http://bit.ly/2jwrlrH