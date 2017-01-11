Customers flocked to tire stores, hardware stores, liquor stores in Wednesday storm

A A

The surprisingly strong snowstorm Wednesday sent people clamoring for supplies.

Spencer Enquist, the manager of Les Schwab Tires in Hazel Dell, said people flocked to the store after Oregon and Washington transportation officials announced tire chain requirements.

It was so busy at the store that Enquist dedicated six workers to installing chains all day Wednesday. He said it was going “excellent.”

The store is close to Interstate 5. “I think the restrictions placed on I-5 — the chain requirements — people that commute need to get somewhere. They stop by to get some chains and we’re installing them,” he said.

Tire stores often reap the benefits of cold weather, selling arrays of snow tires and other equipment designed to improve traction. Besides tire chains, which range in price from $30 to $145, customers turned to snow tires and products like AutoSocks. AutoSocks, a fabric-based alternative to chains that are pitched as safer and easier to set up, were popular with drivers of smaller cars that are harder to outfit with chains.

Many tire customers were drivers from ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, he noted. Those services were extremely popular Wednesday, triggering the trend of surge prices that have occurred several times this winter.

Les Schwab customer Blye Koch of Hazel Dell hoped to see more drivers invest in traction to make traveling safer for all.

“It’s not myself, it’s other people. They don’t mean to cause an accident but they’re trying to get somewhere and they don’t know how to get where they’re going,” he said.

Hardware sales bustle

It was a big day for the sales of shovels and salt, too.

Scott Hughes, owner of Ridgefield Hardware, said people started stopping in late Tuesday, buying 20-pound bags of salt to help melt snow and ice.

A freight truck carrying extra supplies couldn’t make it through Interstate 84, so Hughes sold out shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“He can’t get through,” Hughes said of the truck driver.

Patrons also bought all of the store’s sleds — and customers started reaching for plastic kiddie pools instead. Hughes said they keep the pools in stock this time of year for people with animals like ducks or geese.

Ridgefield residents Christine and Isaac Socha came looking for a sled for their three daughters and ended up buying a kiddie pool instead. For a grip, Hughes cut up rope, melted the tips and nailed two holes in the sled to tie the rope through. A piece of PVC piped served as the handle.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever tried to do that,” he said. “That’s part of the fun on a day like this, just trying out something new.”

When the Sochas hit a particularly hilly portion of Simons Street, right behind View Ridge Middle School, they used their new pool-sled hybrid to ride down countless times.

“They really went above and beyond to help us at the hardware store,” Christina Socha said.

Snow-proof

Ridgefield Liquor, Hughes’ other business, also seemed to be snow-proof.

His sister, Shelley Hughes, who helps run the store, said brown sugar bourbon and brown jug cream were cleared out by customers.

“They’re getting the good stuff,” she said. “They’re getting anything they can put in coffee or hot chocolate. There’s been no complaining about Washington taxes today.”

Hughes said whenever a storm is expected, she sees a steady stream of customers. They started filing in shortly before 11 a.m., as she opened early. By around 1:30 p.m., she said she had already sold as much as she does on a normal day.

People are usually looking to stock up during a storm, either to deal with the weather or a day home with family.

“They’re buying in large quantities,” she said. “Instead of buying pints, they’re getting half-gallons.”