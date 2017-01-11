Family says injured state trooper was shot 12 times

A A

PORTLAND — The family of a wounded Oregon State Police trooper says he was shot 12 times on Christmas night.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/JUXmde ) that the brother of Trooper Nic Cederberg writes in an online fundraising page that the officer was hit with seven bullets at close range, suffering injuries to his arms, his abdomen and spinal canal. Cederberg’s bulletproof vest blocked another five bullets.

The brother, Jeff Cederberg, says homicide suspect James Tylka fired from no more than 12 feet away. Nic Cederberg then lay on the ground bleeding until other officers arrived, packed his wounds and took him to the hospital.

Tylka was killed by police. Officers pursued the suspect after finding his estranged wife dead outside his suburban Portland home.

Jeff Cederberg says his brother should leave the hospital in a few days.