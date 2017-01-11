Flu-related deaths hit 12 in Pierce County

A A

Officials said the number of flu-related deaths in Pierce County has risen to 12, up from five deaths last week.

The News Tribune reported the Tacoma Pierce-County Health Department said most of the flu victims are between 60 and 90 years old and had underlying health conditions. The youngest victim was in her 40s.

The county’s death toll this flu season could surpass last season’s totals, when 15 people died.

A total of 25 people died during the 2014-2015 flu season.

Hospital admissions for flu-related illness are also on the rise in Pierce County, with a total of 265 reported as of Saturday.