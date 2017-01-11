Snow storm packs bigger punch than expected

A A

After dancing with Mother Nature for the past two weeks, Clark County got both its feet stepped on Tuesday night.

Close to a foot of snow fell between about 7 p.m. and midnight throughout the metro area, and another 1 to 4 inches may fall today before a winter storm warning expires at 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The City of Vancouver reports that public works crews have been plowing streets throughout the night and into this morning. They said that side and residential streets will not be plowed and ask that residents only travel if necessary and to be prepared.

Washington State Department of Transportation has also been working to keep highways clear, though are requiring chains on all vehicles, except all-wheel drive vehicles, on state Highway 14 in both directions between milepost 19, near Evergreen Boulevard, and milepost 108, near Cliff’s Road.

Chains are required to drive on highways in the Portland area, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.

In a town where a quarter inch of snow can close schools, cancel activities and snarl traffic, the snowfall was epic. Many government offices are closed today as well as banks and clinics. Heavily laden trees have fallen throughout the area, making travel even more treacherous and knocking out power lines.

In Clark County, nearly 10,000 customers were left without power at some point, though by 5:30 a.m. only a couple of hundred were still in the dark.

Most school districts in Clark County announced by 10 p.m. Tuesday that they would be closed, as did numerous private schools. Updated closure information will be available online at The Columbian’s school closure page.

Businesses such as The Vancouver Clinic and Sharp Microelectronics are closed. Delivery of this morning’s print edition of The Columbian has been delayed until conditions are safer.

Light snow began falling in the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area late Tuesday afternoon, according to Neuman. The snowfall picked up about 5:30 p.m. in Clark County and began to accumulate at a rate of just under an inch an hour.

The fast-accumulating snow quickly made a mess of roads, with reports of jackknifed trucks on Interstate 5, stranded buses and numerous traffic accidents.

Roads were still a mess this morning, even freeways remained covered with snow and ice. In Portland chains are required on all vehicles. Chains are also required on Highway 14 from Washougal east through the Columbia Gorge.

Clark County Public Works has 30 plows and pieces of equipment on the road this morning. The snow is deepest in Hazel Dell and north.

Portland International Airport is open, but at least 40 flights were canceled or delayed.

C-Tran routes 2, 9, 19, 32, 47, 157, 177, 190 and connector routes are suspended and C-Van paratransit will provide life sustaining trips only. Local routes will provide service throughout the corridor, but will not be able to follow published times. Vine buses will provide service using 40 buses. Turtle Place is temporarily closed. As an alternative, customers in downtown Vancouver may use stops at Washington and 12th or Broadway and 12th.

All C-Tran commuter service to Portland is canceled until MAX service resumes, according to C-Tran.

Snow showers should gradually wind down this morning and begin to dry out in the afternoon. Skies should clear in the evening, bringing overnight temperatures into the 20s and even the teens in some wind-sheltered areas.

The cold weather will linger until the weekend, with highs either below or barely above freezing and lows in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures won’t climb above freezing until Sunday, according to the weather service.

Much of the Pacific Northwest is now covered in snow, though Tuesday night’s snowfall appeared to have been the most in the Portland-Vancouver area. Longview-Kelso and the Salem, Ore., area received less snow.

Because the weather is expected to be cooler over the next several days, it is likely to linger. Today’s high is forecast as 30 degrees for Vancouver.

“It’s probably not until this weekend when we see things really melt out,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. “This is definitely going to be with us for a couple of days.”