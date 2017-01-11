Letter: Learn facts about Israel

A A

I wonder if Chris Langlois (“Israeli aggression contemptible,” Jan. 6) has ever been to Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

The 1947 U.N. Partition Plan envisioned Jerusalem as an international city, which at that time had a majority Jewish population. The Palestinians and their Arab supporters attacked — all Jews were driven from the Old City of Jerusalem, all synagogues there destroyed. Palestinian refusal to negotiate without pre-conditions; to accept Jewish ties to Jerusalem; their demonization of Jews in their schools; their naming of plazas after people who deliberately murder Israeli civilians — are these not impediments to peace?

Would Langlois be happier if more Jews were killed? U.S. aid to Israel is paid many times over by essential U.S.-Israeli military and security cooperation. Langlois wrote that “despair and humiliation drive those without hope to desperate measures.” That could be said about the terrorists who attacked the World Trade Center. Is he excusing terrorism? Many people live lives of despair and humiliation — most do not pick up guns and knives and murder innocent civilians, including pregnant women. I respectfully suggest that Langlois do more research before he writes his next letter.