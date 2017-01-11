Man in court in Woodland-area attacks

A A

A 71-year-old man who allegedly stabbed three relatives with a hunting knife in rural north Clark County told officers that he was upset because his family had stolen cans of soup from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Marvin J. Chadwick appeared Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on suspicion of three counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He’s accused of stabbing his sister-in-law, niece and her husband Tuesday morning at their residence about 7 miles east of Woodland.

All three suffered lacerations to their abdomens and required emergency surgery at an area hospital, court records show. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon. However, their injuries were described as not life-threatening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Chadwick’s family members told authorities he suffers from untreated schizophrenia and paranoia but that he had never been physically violent before, the probable cause affidavit states.

On Wednesday, Judge Scott Collier appointed Chadwick an attorney and set his bail at $400,000. He will be back in court Jan. 20, during which time the court may order a mental health evaluation. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 25.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 a.m. to a disturbance involving a knife at 4017 N.E. 425th St. Upon arrival, they found Lori Garoutte outside the house, bleeding from her stomach and yelling, “Help! Help!” She said Chadwick stabbed her and that he was being restrained inside the home, the affidavit said.

Inside, her husband, Timothy Garoutte, was on the phone and holding his bleeding abdomen. Thomas Chadwick was holding down his brother, Marvin Chadwick, on a chair in the hallway. He told deputies that Marvin Chadwick had stabbed his wife, Delorse, his daughter, Lori, and her husband, Tim, according to court documents.

Deputies detained Chadwick, during which time he stated, “I’m done doing what I needed to do,” and complained that “They treat me like (expletive).” There was reportedly a large amount of blood smeared on the walls. Chadwick was bleeding from his nose, and had blood on his face and hands, court records said.

Delorse Chadwick was found sitting in a recliner in a back bedroom, clutching her bloody abdomen. Deputies said she appeared to be in pain and shock, and was unable to get up. All three injured family members were transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to the affidavit.

Lori Garoutte had lacerations to her abdomen, left elbow and left shoulder; Timothy Garoutte had a laceration to his abdomen; and Delorse had two lacerations to her abdomen, one to her buttocks and one to her groin. Deputies recovered a knife with a 6- to 8-inch blade in the back bedroom, court documents said.

Thomas Chadwick told officers that he let his brother move in with his family about a year ago and that he often accuses them of stealing from his bedroom and truck. He said that they don’t steal anything, court records state.

Thomas Chadwick said he was on the front porch when he heard someone inside yelling, “He’s got a knife!” He went inside and saw his children struggling with Marvin Chadwick in the hallway. Timothy Garoutte wrestled the knife away, and Thomas Chadwick punched him in the face multiple times while restraining him, the affidavit said.

In an interview, Marvin Chadwick told deputies that he thinks his brother has been stealing his belongings, such as cans of soup. He was unable to provide any other specifics. He said his family disabled his truck so it wouldn’t start and refused to take him to the store or doctor appointments. Delorse Chadwick had told him she couldn’t give him a ride to town that morning because of the snow on the roads, according to court documents.

When Marvin Chadwick returned to his bedroom later that morning, he said he found his backpack open and the contents missing. That’s when he thought about stabbing his family members, he said, so he walked into Delorse Chadwick’s room and stabbed her two to three times in the stomach. The others came to her aid, and he allegedly stabbed them too. He said he was sorry afterward, the affidavit states.