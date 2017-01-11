No delivery of Thursday newspaper

A A

With snowy and icy road conditions expected to continue tomorrow or even worsen, there will be no delivery of The Columbian for a second day in a row, says Circulation and Production Director Marc Dailey.

“We just don’t want to risk anyone’s safety,” Dailey said.

The company will continue to provide access to the e-Edition for free, though, and has added free access to columbian.com, he said.

Today marked the first time in Dailey’s long tenure that a paper didn’t get delivered. He said it was a difficult decision but the right one with the impact of the historic snow storm and its aftermath.

Readers can gain free access to The Columbian e-Edition online, and the subscription meter has been temporarily turned off on the website.

Dailey said the company plans to deliver all editions and products with the Friday newspaper, though there may still be some areas of the county that remain inaccessible.

If you have questions, please email circulation@columbian.com.