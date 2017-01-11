Old building collapses in downtown Kennewick

A A

KENNEWICK — A old building along East Columbia Drive in downtown Kennewick collapsed Wednesday morning, apparently under the weight of the recent snowfall.

Emergency crews are searching to see if anyone was inside after initial reports that a transient may have been seen running from the building.

The building is at 211 E. Columbia Drive, along the stretch of the street being renovated by the Port of Kennewick and city of Kennewick. The structure is owned by the port.

The port hopes to have commercial wineries operating at a wine village along Columbia Drive in time for the 2017 fall crush.

Columbia Gardens is being developed to spark new development between Columbia Drive and the river. The wine village will link visitors to Duffy’s Pond and the Columbia River, just a levee away

Columbia Basin College also hopes to build a culinary center in that area.