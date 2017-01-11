Snowfall in Portland affects Cavaliers, Trail Blazers

A A

PORTLAND — Unusually heavy snowfall affected the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers in advance of Wednesday night’s game at the Moda Center.

With as many as 14 inches on the ground in some spots in the Portland area, the game was still scheduled to be played. It was set to be broadcast on national television.

The storm, which started Tuesday evening, dumped the most snow recorded in the city since 2008, according to the National Weather Service. Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler both issued a state of emergency.

The Cavaliers, who lost to the Utah Jazz 100-92 on Tuesday night, were delayed in getting to Portland but finally arrived about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers in Los Angeles 108-87 on Tuesday night. The team’s flight was diverted to Seattle, and players spent the night there. They flew into Portland by midday Wednesday.

The Blazers encouraged fans to use their best judgment in whether to attend the game, which was expected to draw a large crowd with the defending NBA champions in town.

The team said fans unable to attend the game would be allowed to exchange tickets for a comparably valued game in the future. But the policy did not include tickets purchased on the secondary market.