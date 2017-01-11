Thursday classes canceled at schools around Clark County

A A

Clark County school districts began announcing school closures for Thursday mid-afternoon Wednesday, as the area was still coping with the roughly 12 inches of snow that fell Tuesday evening.

The Vancouver, Evergreen, Camas, Battle Ground, Washougal, La Center, Ridgefield and Woodland school districts have canceled school for Thursday.

The Gardner School of Arts & Sciences, King’s Way Christian School, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Columbia Adventist Academy, Firm Foundation Christian School, St. Joseph Catholic School and Meadow Glade Adventist Elementary will also be closed.

The Southwest Washington Child Care Consortium will start programs 2 hours late.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Portland don’t expect additional snowfall tonight or Thursday. However, the weather service predicted temperatures — even at the high end — will likely stay below freezing.