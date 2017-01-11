Union boys No. 3 at 4A, Prairie girls No. 4 at 3A in AP first prep basketball rankings

A A

The Union boys basketball team was ranked third in Class 4A, and the Prairie girls are tied for fourth in 3A in the first Associated Press media high school basketball state rankings of the season.

The rankings, by a statewide panel of media members, also ranked the La Center girls sixth at 1A, the La Center boys ninth at 1A and the Washougal girls 10th at 3A.

Boys basketball

SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

CLASS 4A

School Record Points

1. Federal Way (10) 12-0 100

2. Gonzaga Prep 11-1 84

3. Union 9-2 70

4. Davis 10-2 61

5. Ferris 9-3 56

6. Kentwood 11-2 55

7. Curtis 10-1 32

8. Glacier Peak 11-1 30

9. Central Valley 9-3 24

10. Bothell 10-2 19

Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 4. Kentridge 4. Richland 3. Skyview 3. Lewis and Clark 2. Auburn 2. Skyline 1.

CLASS 3A

School Record Points

1. Nathan Hale (10) 11-0 100

2. Garfield 11-2 89

3. Lincoln 11-0 68

(tie)Rainier Beach 6-2 68

5. Shadle Park 10-1 59

6. West Seattle 8-4 38

7. Stanwood 11-1 37

8. Cleveland 8-3 18

9. Bellevue 9-2 15

10. Shorecrest 11-1 10

(tie) Seattle Prep 10-2 10

Others receiving votes: Wilson, Woodrow 8. Squalicum 6. Timberline 5. Capital 4. Prairie 4. Kelso 3. O’Dea 3. Shorewood 2. Kamiakin 2. Eastside Catholic 1.

CLASS 2A

School Record Points

1. Anacortes (3) 9-2 87

2. Clarkston (2) 10-2 83

(tie)Mark Morris (1) 8-3 83

4. Foss (4) 8-4 74

5. Selah (1) 10-2 70

6. River Ridge 9-4 42

7. Bellingham 11-1 36

8. North Kitsap 11-2 32

(tie)Pullman 9-3 32

10. Tumwater 8-4 19

Others receiving votes: Lynden 12. Kingston 11. Liberty (Renton) 6. Wapato 6. Olympic 6. East Valley (Spokane) 3. Prosser 2. W. F. West 1.

CLASS 1A

School Record Points

1. Zillah (4) 9-0 92

2. Freeman (2) 10-1 85

3. King’s (4) 11-2 79

4. Lynden Christian 10-2 75

5. Medical Lake 9-2 59

6. Mount Baker 10-2 36

7. Chelan 8-3 33

8. Northwest School 7-1 30

9. LaCenter 7-2 29

10. Bear Creek School 7-1 8

Others receiving votes: Granger 6. Seattle Academy 5. Seattle Christian 4. Warden 3. River View 2. Newport 2. Forks 1. Overlake School 1.

CLASS 2B

School Record Points

1. Kittitas (2) 9-0 78

(tie)Life Christian Academy (3) 13-1 78

3. Napavine (1) 10-0 75

4. NW Christian (Colbert) (2) 6-1 60

5. Brewster 11-1 55

6. Adna 8-3 40

7. Ilwaco 12-1 32

8. Toutle Lake 9-2 22

9. DeSales 7-2 13

10. St. George’s 6-5 8

Others receiving votes: Manson 6. White Swan 4. Orcas Island 4. Auburn Adventist Academy 3. Toledo 3. Chief Leschi 3. Kalama 1.

CLASS 1B

School Record Points

1. Lummi (8) 7-0 80

2. Sunnyside Christian 8-1 64

3. Taholah 9-1 54

4. Yakama Tribal 7-3 47

5. Pomeroy 5-0 45

6. Almira Coulee-Hartline 11-2 33

7. Muckleshoot Tribal School 5-2 28

8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 10-3 20

9. Neah Bay 6-3 18

10. Prescott 6-3 13

Others receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist 12. Wellpinit 8. Colton 7. Waitsburg-Prescott 4. Garfield-Palouse 3. Selkirk 2. Tacoma Baptist 2.

Girls basketball

CLASS 4A

School Record Points

1. Central Valley (9) 11-0 95

2. Kentlake 12-1 81

3. Sunnyside (1) 10-0 77

4. Bothell 10-1 70

5. Kentridge 13-1 52

6. Bellarmine Prep 10-1 47

7. Moses Lake 8-2 39

8. Glacier Peak 10-1 33

9. Auburn Riverside 10-3 15

10. Lake Stevens 9-2 12

Others receiving votes: Eastlake 9. Todd Beamer 9. Woodinville 9. Rogers (Puyallup) 2.

CLASS 3A

School Record Points

1. Blanchet (10) 13-0 100

2. Stanwood 12-0 77

3. Kamiakin 10-1 70

4. Mt. Spokane 10-1 53

(tie)Prairie 8-2 53

6. Lincoln 9-2 49

7. Seattle Prep 10-1 41

8. Snohomish 7-3 32

9. Rainier Beach 10-2 21

10. Gig Harbor 8-3 18

Others receiving votes: Shorewood 8. Garfield 8. Mercer Island 6. Edmonds-Woodway 6. Bellevue 4. Peninsula 2. West Seattle 1. Bethel 1.

CLASS 2A

School Record Points

1. White River (8) 11-1 106

2. Black Hills (1) 9-1 98

3. W. F. West (1) 8-1 77

4. Wapato (1) 10-0 71

5. Prosser 10-2 54

(tie)Lynden 9-3 54

7. Burlington-Edison 6-4 38

8. Archbishop Murphy 9-3 25

(tie) Olympic 10-3 25

10. Washougal 6-3 14

Others receiving votes: East Valley (Spokane) 11. North Kitsap 10. River Ridge 9. Eatonville 6. Franklin Pierce 2. Hockinson 2. Cheney 1. Mark Morris 1. Tumwater 1.

CLASS 1A

School Record Points

1. Lynden Christian (3) 11-1 91

2. Cashmere (6) 12-0 89

3. Okanogan (1) 12-1 81

4. Montesano 11-2 62

5. Columbia (Burbank) 10-0 53

6. LaCenter 11-0 52

7. Granger 11-1 43

8. Zillah 7-1 28

9. Mount Baker 10-1 21

10. Bellevue Christian 8-4 13

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7. Omak 4. Seattle Academy 2. Nooksack Valley 2. Meridian 1. Seton Catholic 1.

CLASS 2B

School Record Points

1. Liberty (Spangle) (4) 12-0 83

2. Dayton (2) 9-0 72

(tie)Ilwaco (2) 10-1 72

4. St. George’s 9-2 51

5. Adna 11-1 50

6. Wahkiakum (1) 11-0 49

7. Davenport 10-1 38

8. Kalama 8-2 27

9. Brewster 8-2 16

10. Life Christian Academy 6-1 14

Others receiving votes: Raymond 10. Colfax 8. Mabton 5.

CLASS 1B

School Record Points

1. Colton (5) 10-1 67

2. Republic (1) 12-1 59

3. Selkirk (1) 11-2 42

(tie)Pomeroy 6-1 42

5. Almira Coulee-Hartline 10-3 30

(tie)Clallam Bay 7-3 30

7. Sunnyside Christian 8-2 29

8. Cedar Park Christian(MLT) 11-1 22

9. Neah Bay 7-2 16

10. Quilcene 7-3 13

(tie) Tacoma Baptist 13-0 13

Others receiving votes: Pateros 8. Tulalip Heritage 5. Entiat 4. Evergreen Lutheran 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2.