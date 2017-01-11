Woman killed in head-on crash with ambulance on Interstate 5

A A

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol says a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Seattle was killed in a head-on crash with an ambulance.

The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver’s Ford Expedition was seen driving south on the northbound lanes, but officers were unable to stop her before she collided with the ambulance.

Two emergency medical technicians and one patient were in the ambulance. All three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the collision continues.