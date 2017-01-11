Woman reports armed robbery at V Street home

A A

A man reportedly barged in on a woman who had stopped at her boyfriend’s Rose Village area home Tuesday evening and, at gunpoint, robbed her of some personal items before running away.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of V Street around 5 p.m. following a report of an armed robbery.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said the woman went to her boyfriend’s home at the location, then let herself in. No one else was home.

Later, she heard someone at the front door and went to answer it. She then encountered an unfamiliar man. With gun in hand, he entered the home and started to demand money and her car keys, Kapp said.

The man took a few items then fled on foot. Kapp said the woman’s vehicle was not taken and no one was hurt.

The department’s major crimes team was investigating the robbery, she said.