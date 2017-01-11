Woman who grabbed deputy’s pistol acquitted, committed

A A

A Vancouver woman who allegedly grabbed at a sheriff’s deputy’s holstered pistol during a traffic stop, causing it to fire, was acquitted of multiple assault charges after a judge found her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jessica D. Farias was facing first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, hit-and-run injury accident, attempting to elude, three counts of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and second-degree assault. In addition to struggling with the deputy, she was accused of attempting to run down a convenience store clerk earlier that same day.

Doctors for both the prosecution and defense found that Farias, 33, was suffering from a mental health problem leading up to and on the day the incidents occurred. They determined that she could not distinguish right from wrong, court records show. The doctors said she poses a “substantial danger” to the community; it’s likely she will commit other crimes that would jeopardize people’s safety, court records state.

As a result, Clark County Superior Court Judge Scott Collier ruled Jan. 5 that Farias was legally insane at the time of the crimes and committed her to Western State Hospital, according to court documents. Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Robinson said Tuesday that Farias will be assessed at the hospital and can potentially be held there for life, based on the first-degree assault charge.

Several 911 callers reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2015 that a light blue Acura coupe was being driven recklessly on Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The car reportedly drove through red lights, weaved in and out of traffic, drove in circles in the middle of the road and caused at least three separate crashes, a probable cause affidavit states. The driver was later identified by law enforcement as Farias.

Deputies found her car traveling north in the 8800 block of Northeast Highway 99. Sgt. Rick Torres activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Farias allegedly failed to stop and continued through red lights on Highway 99 at Northeast 96th and 99th streets, court records state. She then turned west and drove toward an Interstate 5 overpass, where she stopped in a turn lane for I-5 south. Torres and Deputy Alan Earhart boxed in Farias’ car with their patrol vehicles, the affidavit said.

Farias became uncooperative when deputies tried to pull her from the car. Officers handcuffed her, but she slipped her hands out of the handcuffs and grabbed Torres’ handgun, causing it to fire while still in the holster, according to court documents. The bullet traveled through the front windshield of Farias’ car and became lodged in the passenger’s side glove box. No one was injured.

Farias also allegedly reached for two other deputies’ guns in their holsters and attempted to remove them during the struggle, the affidavit states.

Officers placed her in tighter-fitting handcuffs and leg restraints, and laid her on the ground. Farias started screaming, “Don’t touch me. I’m God!” and “I made you!” according to court records. She then talked about a tsunami that was coming and warned the officers to go home and barricade their doors, the affidavit said.

Shortly before the traffic stop, employees at the Chevron gas station, 610 N.E. 99th St., reported that Farias had tried to run over a convenience store clerk with her car, according to a separate probable cause affidavit.

Employees said Farias drove up to the gas pumps, parked in the middle of the lanes and got out of her car, leaving it running and her music blaring. She entered the convenience store to purchase a soda, and started calling the clerk profanities, the affidavit said. Farias then walked back to her car and laid on the ground. After a few seconds, she stood up and yelled more profanities. She eventually got back into her car and drove off, swerving at the clerk, who jumped out of the way, court records state.

Robinson said Tuesday that Farias had ongoing competency issues throughout the court proceedings and underwent a number of evaluations for both an insanity and diminished capacity plea.

“We felt this resolution was appropriate given the evaluation provided by the state’s doctor,” he said.