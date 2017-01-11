Yale Park to be closed for weekend

A A

COUGAR — Yale Park along the North Fork of the Lewis River will be closed Thursday through Saturday.

PacifiCorp, park owner, said contractors Advance American need full access at Yale Park to assemble and launch barges to work at Yale Dam powerhouse.

Tom Gauntt, a PacifiCorp spokesman, said large pieces of wood have accumulated on the trash racks and other areas at the Yale intake and need to be removed so the plant can receive the water it needs.

A similar closure will be needed to remove the barges at a later date.

Yale Park gets almost no fishing pressure during the winter, especially during the current cold and snowy conditions.