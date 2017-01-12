Alaska adds new nonstop flights to four cities

A A

Portland – Alaska Airlines announced this week new seasonal flights, and a new year-round flight, connecting Portland to four other U.S. cities.

A new year-round flight connecting Portland and Albuquerque, N.M. starts Aug. 18. It will be operated by Alaska’s sister airline, Horizon Air.

Starting in late May and early June, seasonal flights will connect Portland International Airport to airports in Philadelphia; Milwaukee, Wisc.; and Baltimore. The flights are offered daily until the end of August.

Flights to and from Milwaukee will be operated by Alaska contractor SkyWest Airlines.

The four new nonstop flights raise the airline’s total nonstop destinations from Portland to 55, the airline said in a statement.

Alaska Airlines is Portland International Airport’s largest airline in terms of passenger volume, accounting for 22 percent of people flown in November, the latest month with available statistics.

Alaska Airlines is based in Seattle, and Portland is a major hub.