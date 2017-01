A A

Vancouver – The C-Tran Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract with the executive search firm KL2 Connects LLC. on Tuesday.

The cost of the contract with KL2 Connects is not to exceed $52,800. The costs is covered in C-Tran’s 2017-18 budget and is entirely locally funded.

The firm will help C-Tran find a replacement for current CEO Jeff Hamm, who is set to retire soon.

C-Tran put the call out of executive search firms to offer services in November.